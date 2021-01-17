Brean beach has been temporarily shut to vehicles in an effort to discourage visitors during the national lockdown.

Parking will not be allowed until further notice — and the entrance onto the beach was closed on Saturday (January 16th), as pictured here, with signs stating the closure is ‘due to Covid-19’.

The closure has been put in place by Brean Parish Council following discussions with local police, it was confirmed by the beach warden.

We reported here last week that a group of villagers had called on the council to halt parking on the beach amid Covid safety concerns.

The beach will continue to be overseen by the beach warden at weekends since it remains open to walkers.

The National Trust’s car park and the Bird Garden’s parking area remain open.