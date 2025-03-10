Local land yachter wins round of British Land Yachting Championships at Brean

Over 20 of the UK’s top land yachting enthusiasts were in action on Brean beach over the weekend for the latest round of the British Land Yachting Championships – and there was success for one local racer.

The National Land Yachting Regatta, hosted by Brean Land Yacht Club, started on Friday March 7th and continued on Saturday March 8th, with mild breezes proving perfect on both days.

Craig George, 26, from Watchfield near Highbridge was celebrating after winning the standart class, saying he was “delighted” to have finished in first.

Club spokesman Derek George told Burnham-On-Sea.com: ”It was a great weekend – we had 22 participants from across the country taking part across three racing categories, including some from as far afield as the Lake District.”

“There were three classes taking part: Class 3, Standart and Mini.” It was the second round of five of the British Land Yachting Championships.

Pictured top are Darren Rhys, Graham Harris, Derek George and Craig George at the event in Brean over the weekend

The land yachts are powered along the beach at speeds of up to 55mph when there are brisk onshore winds.

Spectators are welcome to watch in the safe viewing areas.