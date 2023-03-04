Dozens of the UK’s top land yachting enthusiasts are in action on Brean beach this weekend when the British Land Yachting Championships return.

The two-day National Land Yachting Regatta, hosted by Brean Land Yacht Club, started on Friday March 3rd and continues on Saturday March 4th.

Training has been underway on Brean beach during recent days, as featured here.

”It promises to be a great weekend – we will have participants from across the country taking part providing the weather is kind to us,” says a club spokesman.

“All will be welcome to pop along and see the action through the day.”

The land yachts are powered along the beach at speeds of up to 55mph when there are brisk onshore winds.