A Brean sand artist has created a huge drawing of the band Sparks on the beach to promote an upcoming film.

Simon Beck has this week drawn brothers Ron & Russell Mael on the beach at Brean, to mark the release of a new documentary about the Californian art pop duo.

The artist created the geometrical designs using a rake and a magnetic compass, with the aim of drawing attention to the release of The Sparks Brothers.

The new documentary is directed by Edgar Wright, who grew up in Wells and famously used the town as the location of his comedy action film, Hot Fuzz.

But his latest film explores the career of the hugely influential band who first came to prominence in the UK in 1974 with the hit single This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us and who have now released 25 genre-defying albums in their extraordinary 50 year career.

Speaking about the artwork, the two musicians said: “We’ve seen fan art, Sparks tattoos, Sparks fashion design, Sparks cosplay, etc., etc., but this is absolutely amazing in its scope and ambition.”

“The remoteness of the location and the temporal quality of the beach sand drawings only adds to the sheer stunning head shaking quality of it all.”

The art is not Simon Beck’s first, having become a familiar figure at Brean, creating 175 designs on the beach.

The former cartographer created his first design on snow in the Alps in 2004, before creating his first sand design in 2014.