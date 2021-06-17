Internationally acclaimed sand artist Simon Beck has this week created two of his biggest, most complex designs yet on Brean beach.

A now familiar sight on Brean beach, the 62-year-old Taunton resident creates perfect, detailed geometrical designs using a large rake and a compass.

His 157th design on Brean beach was a pentagram, a five-pointed star polygon, with intricate lines inside. And his latest design, created on Thursday (June 17th), was a ten-pointed design next to Brean Down.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com after completing his latest design this week, he said: “This design is a five-sided pentagram measuring 100 metres from the centre to the points, and around 200 metres in diameter.”

“It took me five hours and 40 minutes to design after also spending time clearing away seaweed and litter.”

The former cartographer created his first design on snow in the Alps in 2004, and his first sand design in 2014.

Last year, we reported here that he had created his 500th design in snow and sand. He said at the time: “I have a lifetime ambition of making 1,000 drawings by the time I reach the age of 80 so I feel a certain amount of achievement to be at 500.”