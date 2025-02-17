Brean beach set to host British Land Yachting Championships

Dozens of the UK’s top land yachting enthusiasts will be heading to Brean beach when the British Land Yachting Championships are held.

The two-day National Land Yachting Regatta, hosted by Brean Land Yacht Club, will be held on Friday March 7th and Saturday March 8th, from 10.30am both days.

Club spokesman Derek George told Burnham-On-Sea.com: ”It promises to be a great weekend – we will have participants from across the country taking part.”

“There will be three classes taking part: Class 3, Standart and Mini. Come and join us and have a chat on how to have a go.”

The land yachts are powered along the beach at speeds of up to 55mph when there are brisk onshore winds. Spectators are welcome to watch.