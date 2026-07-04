Brean Beach warden gets stuck while trying to call back mud walkers who ignored warnings

A beach warden got stuck in soft sand on Brean beach after attempting to call back two beachgoers who had walked into the mud — prompting a fresh reminder of how dangerous the mud can be, and how ignoring warnings not only puts individuals at risk but also the people doing their jobs.

The warden had been monitoring walkers from the top of the beach when he first spotted two people with a small dog and a ball being thrown near the mud.

Through binoculars, the warden says he watched their movements, noting that a majority of visitors usually either stop to look at the mud or turn back once their feet begin to sink, but these two continued on, stepping fully into the mud as they encouraged the dog to chase the ball out further.

Concerned for their safety, the warden began driving slowly towards them with his warning lights flashing. Because he was in a lone vehicle and still some distance away, he also sounded the horn to try to get their attention.

He says they ignored the warnings and, as he edged closer, he 1prepared to use a handheld PA system, but strong onshore winds meant he needed to move nearer for the sound to carry.

Just as he reached a better position, the truck hit a soft patch of sand with a layer of mud beneath. The wheels sank instantly, leaving the vehicle stuck fast.

He sounded the horn again, and the pair finally noticed the situation and made their way back to safety.

A local farmer with a tractor and several tow ropes linked together managed to haul the stranded beach warden truck to safety after a careful recovery effort.

The warden says the incident highlights the risks of walking out across the mud at low tide.

Also, any members of the public who become stuck in their vehicles face a substantial charge from commercial recovery services to extract their vehicle.