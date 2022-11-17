Brean Country Club has unveiled a busy programme of events for Christmas and New Year – and readers have a chance to win several great prizes.

Dazzling party nights and festive feasts await when celebrating the festive season in style together at Brean Country Club.

A spokesman says: “Guests can create wonderful new memories with friends and colleagues at our party nights and new year’s celebrations, embracing the spirit of the season this December, featuring seasonal three course banquets with music spanning decades to dance the night away!”

“Brean Country Clubs’ Party Nights are a great opportunity for guests to let their hair down in the surroundings of the Mendip hills in Somerset’s hidden gem for unforgettable evenings filled with fun and laughter.”

Competition

A Burnham-On-Sea.com reader can win a Christmas afternoon tea with a Santa meet and greet (closing date 1st December) or a ticket to the New Year’s spectacular with Dennis Demille (closing date 15th December).

To enter the competition, simply share and like this story on Facebook here, or send an email headed ‘Brean Xmas Competition’ with your contact name and daytime phone number to feedback@burnham-on-sea.com by midnight on December 15th, 2022.

Festive menu at Brean Country Club

“We’ve all heard of Christmas spirit, but what about festive indulgence? That’s exactly what we promise to deliver over the sensational season of Christmas 2022 with our enticing Festive Menu at The View Kitchen & Bar.”

“Enjoy our luxurious 3 course set menu. Highlights include the glazed loin of pork with cider, ginger and cranberry stuffing. Served with fondant potato and seasonal vegetables and finish with a journey for your tastebuds as you discover local cheeses of Somerset with our infamous Somerset Cheeseboard. Reserve your table and prepare to discover a new festive favourite. ‘Tis the season to be indulgent.”

You can book the restaurant for your festive lunch, dinner or afternoon tea’s groups are welcome. To book and view the menu, see www.breancountryclub.co.uk/festive

Party nights in December

Party nights will be held every Friday and Saturday night in December.

“Whether you are organising an event for yourself and a group of friends or are looking for a venue that hosts corporate Christmas parties in Somerset, bring ‘your party’ to ‘our party’ for a superb evening of festive fun at Brean Country Club.”

“Enjoy an evening of festive food and fun with colleagues and friends. Arrive at the Country Club and take advantage of the well-stocked bar before a festive three-course meal.”

“Alongside dancing the night away to the tune of decade-spanning hits, Brean Country Club also caters to anyone looking for the perfect place to enjoy sumptuous festive food and drink this Christmas.” Prices start from £25 per person – see https://www.breancountryclub.co.uk/partynights

Christmas afternoon teas

Christmas afternoon tea specials will be held from 25th November to 23rd December 2022.

“Indulge in a slice of the finest British tea tradition with our Afternoon Tea experiences at Brean Country Club. Our Festive Afternoon tea let’s you indulge in tasty savouries alongside delicious sweet treats.”

These are priced at £15.95 per person (£26.95 for two) and to book, see www.breancountryclub.co.uk/festiveafternoontea

Santa Meet and Greet

Santa Meet and Greet sessions with afternoon tea are available from Sunday 18th December to Friday 23rd December 2022.

“Santa takes time out of his very busy schedule to visit Brean Country Club on selected dates in December. Join us for a delightfully festive children’s afternoon tea that’s sure to be a smash hit with the kids – it even includes a gift from the main man himself!”

Tickets are £11.95 per Child & include a Christmas Gift! To book, see www.breancountryclub.co.uk/festiveafternoontea

New Year’s spectacular

An evening of swing with ‘Britain’s got Talent’ runner up Denis Demille will be held on New Year’s Eve.

“If there are two things your New Year’s 2022 celebrations deserve, it’s unforgettable style and new memories – and that’s exactly what you’ll receive when you ring in 2023 at Brean Country Club with our 3 course set menu including a glass of celebratory fizz.”

“With live music from ‘Britain’s got Talent’ runner up Dennis Demille and an evening of swing, you’ll be bopping on the dancefloor all evening. Our New Year’s Eve Menu will end a wonderful year on a delectable note, with a range of dishes that pair perfectly with celebratory fizz.”

“As the clock ticks closer to midnight, enhance your experience further with our ‘Feather Blade of Beef’ with a rich port, red wine and shallot sauce, dauphinoise potatoes and seasonal vegetables. And don’t you deserve one final treat with one of our desserts? Try our indulgent Strawberry Champagne Cheesecake – the perfect ending to your evening!”

“Join us as we toast to the end of another year, the beginning of a new one, and the creation of wonderful memories with those closest to us. To book, see https://www.breancountryclub.co.uk/newyears.”

“Everyone is welcome at Brean Country Club! We offer a large free car park and of course stunning views towards the Mendips & Brent Knoll. Overnight accommodation is also available. For all group enquiries please email events@brean.com and we can tailor any event to your needs.”