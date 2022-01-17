Brean Down is set to be promoted as a walking destination on a popular Ordnance Survey app that features some of the country’s best walks.

In a pilot project due to be completed at the end of January, three of the England Coast Path Storywalks – Brean Down, Watchet and Dunster – will be enhanced with audio and added to Ordnance Survey’s Secret Stories app.

The England Coast Path Storywalks were first launched in April last year and since then have been available free via englandcoastpath.storywalks.info.

“Last year, they made it to The Daily Telegraph’s 20 ‘fun things to do in Somerset’ list and have been well received by walkers all along the coast.,” says a spokesman.

“By joining Secret Stories we hope to raise the profile of the Storywalks and of Somerset as a family holiday destination.”

“The addition of audio will also widen their appeal by bringing the character of story telling to the walks.”

Secret Stories has been downloaded 17,000 times in the last year and now has over 250 walks to explore.

The England Coast Path Storywalks will be among the first walks in Somerset on the system joining walks from the Royal Geographical Society and Ham Hill Country Park already in the app.

The spokesman adds: “Re-purposing the Storywalks in this way has been made possible with a grant from the Hinkley Tourism Action Partnership (HTAP), which provides funding to develop and strengthen the tourism sector in Somerset and Exmoor.“

“The remaining walks will be added to Secret Stories in the Spring, after evaluating the pilot walks.”

