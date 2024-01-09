Local runners from the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to start the new year with a challenging 5km or 10km night run on Brean Down.

The run, called ‘Storm The Fort’, is being organised on January 20th by Channel Events as part of a series of ‘Dark Skies’ night runs across the region this winter.

The 2023 event attracted over 160 runners, as we reported here.

A spokesman says: “This is a great way to experience Brean Down and the Fort in a different light and explore some of its hidden gems.”

“Storm the Fort is the second event in the ‘Dark Skies Series’ of night trail running events, a four event series spanning from Brean Down in Somerset to Baggy Point in North Devon.”

“Comprising of 5km and 10km route options, Storm the Fort uses Brean Down, a ridge like land mass that protrudes into the Bristol Channel between Weston-Super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea, to deliver a 5km, traffic free course on the down that even enters the old World War II fort buildings to really add to the atmosphere! Two laps are completed for the 10km.”

“This course has a couple of cheeky climbs to access the down but all on good trails and tracks. Making your way around the course you’ll climb steeply onto the down before a nice steady section out to the fort before climbing a short technical section to gain the main ridge before dropping back down to the finish line!”

“A clear night will make for stunning. night time view across to South Wales and back towards Weston. It’s a stunning venue to run at night, you won’t be disappointed.”

Entry costs £19. Full event details can be found on the website here.