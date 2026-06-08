Brean Flower Festival opened at St Bridget’s Church in village

A colourful five‑day Flower Festival opened at St Bridget’s Church in Brean on Monday (June 8th), welcoming visitors to enjoy a vibrant display of floral arrangements inside the historic village church.

The event runs daily from 10am to 4pm until Friday June 12th, offering a warm invitation for locals and visitors to step inside, admire the creative displays and enjoy refreshments served in the Vestry.

Church Warden Sheila Lodge says the team is delighted to be welcoming visitors to the festival once again: “We are pleased to welcome the community to St Bridget’s Church to enjoy the beautiful displays, a hot drink and a slice of cake.”

“All donations will go towards the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of our beautiful church. Everyone is very welcome.”

Admission to the festival is free, with donations going toward support the care and preservation of the church.

Pictured: Sheila Lodge (left) and Judy Allen (right) outside St Bridget’s Church in Brean