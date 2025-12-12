11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 12, 2025
News

Brean Golf Club and Country Club temporarily close for major winter development works

Brean golf club and the Country Club have both temporarily closed until the Spring while major development works take place over the winter.

Unity Beach Resort Direct Jonny Green said: “Brean Country Club has confirmed a temporary closure of the golf course and country club while major development works take place.”

“The approved Certificate of Lawfulness of Proposed Use or Development (CLOPUD) allows the resort to move ahead with reconfiguring the existing layout into a 9-hole course with 9 additional tees, thus retaining an 18-hole playing experience. The course is currently being measured in preparation for a new course rating.”

“During the closure, the club is reviewing its membership structure and pricing to make golf at Brean more accessible and affordable for local residents and those looking for a second club.”

“The CLOPUD consent also enables the development of additional higher-grade holiday homes on the wider resort, welcoming more holidaymakers to the area and further boosting the local economy.”

Brean Splash at the holiday park is also closed over the winter for a £10.2m expansion of its facilities, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

