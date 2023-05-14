Over 100 golfers, made up of a mixture of members old and new plus guests, took to Brean Golf Club’s course on Saturday (May 13th) to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Founded back in 1973, the club is part of the Brean Leisure Park operation owned throughout by the House family and has seen many changes over the years as it has grown.

With Richard House and Bridget House being the current Club Presidents it was fitting to combine this year’s Presidents Trophy event to celebrate the 50th aniversary milestone.

The format of the competition was a two player scramble and the 50 pairs battled it out for the trophy that was donated by Richard in memory of his parents, Bert and Marie, and their role they played in the golf club’s over a number of years.

A spokesman for Brean Golf Club says: “Leading the way this year with a score of 60 were two former Club Champions of Brean Golf Club. Current member Dave Porter, a two time Club Champion, joined forces with the returning Phil Hodgson, Champion in 2019 and now plays at Weston Super Mare, to produce the winning score.”

“The dynamic duo enjoyed a two stroke winning margin over Steve and Gail Mason who were one of the last pairings to get into the field as it was well oversubscribed.”

“They posted a nett 62 and took second overall on a countback ahead of current Club Champion Dan Broom and his cousin Tom. Head Greenkeeper Max Smith, who had worked wonders with his team to prepare and deliver the course in excellent condition following the torrential rain of earlier in the week, alongside Steve Hill took 4th on 63.”

“With teams only winning one prize apiece, another nett 62 secured Dave Bradley and John Cullinan won them the best Brean pairing category.”

“Ladies Club Champion Millie Jones teamed up with George Havercroft to deliver a slice of the prizes for them with second place on 63. 63’s also took third and fourth place with Bob Pelzer and Neil Barker defeating CJ Organ and Scott Lismore after an elongated countback.”

“In the Member and Guest category it was Paul Jones and Kevin Dodd (Burnham & Berrow) who came up trumps with a 62. 2023 Club Captain Gordy Wheelaghan and his son Craig were runners up after their 63 ahead of Mark Elvins and Steve Bawden on 64 with Jez and Callum Clift taking fourth on 65.”

“After lunch served by the Country Club, the players settled back to hear the winners announced. One notable absentee on the day was Club Professional and Director of Golf Andrew March who was unfortunately laid low with stomach problems but had still worked remotely with his team in the Pro Shop to ensure the day went ahead as he had planned it to. He even managed to draft his predecessor in his role, David Haines, back in to conduct the presentations and to also share some of the memories alongside Richard House of Brean’s first 50 years of existence.”

“Following the awards ceremony Paul Barrington was on hand to provide a golf trick shot show which both amazed and entertained the gathered crowd in the May evening sunshine which concluded the day before the golfers retired to the bar to reminisce over the enjoyable times they have shared over Brean’s half century of golf.”

“Thanks for the day are extended to the food and beverage team led by James Wilson at Brean Country Club, Head Greenkeeper Max Smith and his team, Events coordinator Julie Carter, Kris, Ebony and Pete in the Pro Shop plus the golf brands of Asbri, Callaway, PING and Under Armour for supplying prizes for the day.”

Pictured: Top: winners Dave Porter (left) Phil Hodgson (right) flanking Bridget House