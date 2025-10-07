12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 08, 2025
News

Brean Golf Club celebrates sixth consecutive Quad Cup victory

Brean Golf Club has claimed a remarkable sixth consecutive win at the annual Quad Cup tournament held on Sunday, October 5th at Wedmore Golf Club.

The event saw teams from Brean GC, Weston-super-Mare GC, Tall Pines GC and hosts Wedmore GC compete for the trophy, which was first presented in 1995 by PGA Professional Terry Murray.

The competition continues to be played in his memory, organised by his son Alex Murray, the Professional at Tall Pines.

Brean’s team secured victory with four wins out of the six pairs, continuing their dominant run in the event.

Team captain Leighton Jenkins said: “To win this trophy for a sixth consecutive time is an honour and one of my highlights of the year. The team from a small club have again showed why we call ourselves the Brean Army.”

This year’s winning team included: Leighton Jenkins, Jez Clift, Dan Broom, Tom Broom, Barry Roe, Tony McCann, Simon Prior, Chris Fairchild, Pete Barton, Neil Barker, Kevin White and Si Copping.

The club’s continued success has been praised by members and supporters, with celebrations underway following the latest triumph.

