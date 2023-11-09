A holiday park in Brean has this week been crowned the UK’s ‘Holiday Centre of the Year 2023’ at the prestigious AA Awards.

The team at Warren Farm Holiday Centre are celebrating news of the award, which was announced on Wednesday (November 8th).

The AA annually inspects hotels, restaurants, B&Bs and camping sites across the UK and provides them with a standardised rating to help leisure-seekers find the best places to stay on their travels.

Mike Harris, Director at Warren Farm, says: “During our annual inspection, this year Warren Farm once again received the highest rating of 5 Platinum Pennants, an accolade that we are always very proud of.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to now also be the AA’s Holiday Centre of the Year. To win such a prestigious, national award is fantastic. Thank you so much to all of our wonderful hardworking staff, our loyal customers and supporters!”

Warren Farm Holiday Centre is a family-run site that provides luxury hot tub caravans for hire, spacious touring and camping pitches, as well as privately owned static caravans and seasonal touring pitches.

Mike adds that the AA inspection is very thorough and during this year’s visit to Warren Farm the inspector was particularly impressed with the new en-suite seasonal pitches, additional EV charging points and ‘spotless’ washroom facilities.

There are a number of shops, takeaways and play areas on site, a sports field, play barn, farm walk and fishing lake. The clubhouse, The Beachcomber, provides food and free, live entertainment and the Pets Corner is also very popular with families.

Pictured: Mike and Jon Harris at Warren Farm Holiday Park in Brean with the award