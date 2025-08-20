Brean holiday park faces being sold because of inheritance tax reforms

The owner of a group of family-run holiday parks — including one in Brean — has warned that upcoming inheritance tax changes could force the sale of some of his businesses and lead to job losses.

Ian James, who runs Coast and Country Holiday Parks, says the changes announced last autumn are a “massive blow” to family businesses in the holiday industry.

He is currently planning to pass the business down to his son, Chris, but fears the new tax rules will make that financially unviable.

“We’re a group of four holiday parks, we employ just under 30 people,” said Mr James. “With the current situation the way it is, then probably two of the parks would have to be sold in order to cover the tax liability.”

The parks include sites in Brean, Lynmouth, St Anns Chapel and Saltash. Mr James is also the national chairman of the British Holiday and Home Parks Association.

Under current rules, trading businesses passed down through families can receive 100% business property relief, meaning no inheritance tax is due. But from April 2026, inherited business assets worth more than £1 million will be taxed at a rate of 20%.

Mr James fears that corporate buyers could take over the parks, leading to cutbacks and job losses. “They probably wouldn’t employ the same people as they do now,” he said.

A spokesperson for HM Treasury responded: “Most estates claiming Agricultural and Business Property Reliefs will be unaffected by the changes. The latest data shows that over half of Business Property Relief, worth £553m, goes to the wealthiest 4% of estates. The money raised will go towards public services we all rely on every day instead.”