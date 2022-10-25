A Brean holiday park owner has unveiled plan to grow the site by creating 60 new lodges.

David Scott, who runs Northam Farm Campsite and Caravan Park in South Road, Brean, has submitted plans to Sedgemoor District Council to expand its facilities to the south, creating the new lodges with wooden decking on an underused field near Brean golf course.

The field is located to the southern edge of the campsite, bordered by the neighbouring Brean Sands Holiday Park and a rhyne.

The plans state that access would be via the existing estate roads within the campsite, with the lodges measuring around 12 metres by around four metres and being set at least 75cm off the ground to reduce the risk of flooding.

“The introduction of this new high-quality accommodation will further enhance the existing attraction of the holiday park and that of its neighbouring tourism businesses,” says a spokesperson for ARA Architecture, representing the applicant, in the application.

“The holiday lodges will encourage high-spending visitors to the park. These visitors will spend much more money at local shops, pubs, and restaurants.”

“The park’s access and egress has multiple lane access to accommodate the more than 900 visiting caravans yearly, and therefore the increase of cars from that proposed will be negligible and easily accommodated.”

Sedgemoor District Council is expected to make a decision on the proposals before the end of this year.