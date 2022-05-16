A Brean holiday park has won a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.

Warren Farm Holiday Centre in Brean has announced that they have been recognised by Tripadvisor as a Travellers’ Choice Award winner.

The award celebrates businesses that have received consistently great reviews on Tripadvisor over the last twelve months, recognising their commitment to hospitality excellence.

Warren Farm Director, Chris Harris, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a real honour to receive this award, as it shows that our hard work is appreciated by the people who matter the most – our wonderful customers who took the time to leave us a review.”

“After being Crowned Somerset’s Holiday Park of the Year back in in February, 2022 is shaping up to be quite a year!”

The Traveller’s Choice Award puts Warren Farm Holiday Centre in the top 10% of its industry worldwide.

If you would like to work for an award-winning Holiday Park, Warren Farm Holiday Centre is hiring. Check out the website for details.