Brean tourist businesses say the summer holiday season has been a busy one as holidaymakers return following the pandemic.

However, they add that there are signs that customers are starting to feel the economic pinch amid the rising cost of living and the high cost of fuel.

Jon Harris, Director at Warren Farm Holiday Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been busy in our touring and camping fields, and hire accommodation too. It’s great to see things returning to normal since the pandemic.”

“We have however noticed a decline in day trippers around Brean, with the beach less busy than usual. Presumably this may be a result of rising fuel prices.”

Alan House, director at Holiday Resort Unity, adds: “Overall it’s been a positive season helped with good weather over most of the summer holidays which has driven a high level of footfall. We have also been helped with international travel disruption at airports.”

“The purchasing of holiday homes by families has remained buoyant as it allows families certainty of breaks away throughout the year.”

He adds: “However we are already seeing the onset of spiralling inflation in relation to food, drink, energy and other material costs.”

“Seasonal staff have been difficult to find but overall the team have worked tremendously hard. Customers are starting to feel the pinch and much more challenging times are ahead in 2023.”