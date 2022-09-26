Final tickets are on sale for a ladies night being held in aid of a Burnham-On-Sea based breast cancer support charity.

Somerset Breast Cancer Now – formerly known as Somerset Breakthrough Breast Cancer – is holding its second ladies nights of the year this autumn following a two year break in the pandemic.

The event will be held on Friday, 7th October 2022, at Brean Leisure Centre following the success of its first event earlier in 2022.

Organiser Holly Macbeth says: “Come and join us for a fantastic evening of adult entertainment. Males strippers and a drag act, games, awesome raffle and disco!”

“Tickets are priced at just £16pp. It’s for strictly over 18’s only, doors will open at 7pm, and entry is by ticket only. Tables can be reserved for groups of 10 or more.”

To buy tickets, call Holly on 07738 405085 or message them on Facebook at Somerset breast cancer now.