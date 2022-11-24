Brean Leisure Park is supporting The Salvation Army with their Christmas Present Appeal this year, a campaign that aims to give as many children as possible the joy of opening a present on Christmas Day.

The holiday resort is encouraging guests and local residents to pick up an extra toy to donate and drop them off at Brean Play during the festive season.

The park says new, unwrapped toys and gifts are welcome and will be distributed in the community in time for Christmas.

Sarah House, Director of Brean Leisure Park, says: “ We are proud to support the Salvation Army with this appeal and to spread some festive joy.”

”Please help us by donating a gift for children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.”

“New, unwrapped toys and gifts can be left at Brean Play until 8th December.”

The Salvation Army says that providing Christmas presents for children can place additional pressure on families where budgets are already incredibly stretched over the holidays during the cost of living crisis.