Dozens of motorbikes are set to go on display at a show in Brean on Sunday (June 23rd).

The event at Beachside Holiday Park will be held from 11am-4pm and is being organised by local group Burnham Bike Knights.

Entry will be £1, raising funds for local good causes. Trophies will be presented to the best bikes on the day.

Parking will be available on the beach where the council’s normal parking charges apply.