19.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Aug 01, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBrean Music Festival to be held this Saturday with day of live...
NewsWhat's On

Brean Music Festival to be held this Saturday with day of live entertainment

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Six Machine

Brean Music Festival is set to launch on Saturday August 3rd, providing a day of live entertainment while raising funds for the village’s historic church.

The new family-friendly event will see a line-up of music held from 1pm-7pm at Warren Farm’s Markets Field, next to Weston Road in Brean.

Popular Burnham band Six Machine will headline the event with their range of hit tunes from across the decades.

Teresa Alexander, Beat Route Jam and the festival DJ will also be performing during the day, providing an upbeat programme of music from the 60s to the current day.

Organisers from the Friends of St Bridget’s Church say all proceeds will go towards the maintenance of the historic 13th century church, which needs various repairs.

There will be food and drink stalls, plus a kids entertainment area. No pets. Free parking. Gates open at 12 noon.

Tickets cost £10 per adult and £5 for under 18s. Children under 1.2m are free. Tickets can be bought online at breanmusicfestival.eventbrite.co.uk or email stbfriends@yahoo.com

Previous article
Abandoned puppies found in box besides road are rescued by RSPCA Brent Knoll
Next article
Mystery Somerset woman scoops £1million on the National Lottery

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
19.9 ° C
20.9 °
18.7 °
85 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
20 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com