Brean Music Festival to provide day of entertainment while raising funds for village church

Brean Music Festival is set to launch on Saturday August 3rd, providing a day of luve entertainment while raising funds for the village’s historic church.

The new family-friendly event will see a line-up of music held from 1pm-7pm at Warren Farm’s Markets Field, next to Weston Road in Brean.

Popular Burnham band Six Machine will headline the event with their range of hit tunes from across the decades.

Teresa Alexander, Beat Route Jam and the festival DJ will also be performing during the day, providing an upbeat programme of music from the 60s to the current day.

Organisers from the Friends of St Bridget’s Church say all proceeds will go towards the maintenance of the historic 13th century church, which needs various repairs.

There will be food and drink stalls, plus a kids entertainment area. No pets. Free parking. Gates open at 12 noon.

Tickets cost £10 per adult and £5 for under 18s. Children unrer 1.2m are free. Tickets can be bought online at breanmusicfestival.eventbrite.co.uk or email stbfriends@yahoo.com