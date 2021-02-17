Brean beach is to remain temporarily closed to vehicles in an effort to discourage visitors during the national lockdown, the parish council has decided this week.

Parking on the sands is currently not allowed and the entrance onto the beach has been closed off with barriers and signs, as pictured here.

Parish Chairman Trevor Hicks told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The closure for vehicles has been reviewed over the last few days and we’ve decided to keep it in place until at least the council’s next meeting on March 1st.”

It comes after discussions were held with local Police about discouraging visits to the beach during the lockdown from people outside of the area. Somerset County Council’s parking inspectors have also been ticketing vehicles parked along the road in recent days.