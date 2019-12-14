Brean Play is asking the local community to help support people in crisis this Christmas by donating to the Highbridge food bank, when visiting the indoor soft play attraction.

By offering a convenient place to donate, Brean Play, based at Brean Leisure Park, is supporting the food bank which relies heavily on donations from the public.

Sarah House, Director of Brean Leisure Park said: “We’re delighted to support the Highbridge food bank, and we’re appealing to customers to support us by donating an item or two to help local families in need. These donations can make a real difference to local people who really need that little bit of extra help this year.”

Donating is simple: next time you’re shopping, grab an extra selection box, treats for stockings or practical items such as baby food and non-perishable goods, and drop them in the collection box at Brean Play before Sunday 14 December.

Brean Play is open daily from 9.30am – 5.30pm and car parking is free. Find out more about events taking place at Brean Play over the festive season by visiting: www.breanplay.com