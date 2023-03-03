A popular Brean pub and entertainment venue has re-opened this week under new management following a three-year closure due to the pandemic.

The Seagull pub in Brean’s South Road has not been open since March 2020 but it is now welcoming customers again under the management of Philip Booth, owner of Brean Theme Park.

Philip is pictured here at the pub’s re-opening on Thursday evening (March 2nd). He has taken on the lease for the venue from the Scott family, the pub’s owners.

Philip told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A warm welcome awaits all the customers as it re-opens for the new holiday season. My group runs Brean Theme Park plus several other entertainment venues across the south west so we are well placed to take on The Seagull.”

“We will be serving a Sunday carvery from March 12th and have a menu of freshly-cooked hot food. There will also be live music every Friday and Saturday night during March and then through the season, including The Wurzels on April 6th.”

“I see this as a great opportunity to further promote Brean in a positive light for holidaymakers and add to the village’s facilities.”

Phil added that by family tradition, the first transaction on re-opening the business – a £20 note pictured above – was framed and hung on the pub’s wall as ‘good luck money’.

David Scott added: “Phil approached us with a proposal to take on the lease for the venue and we are delighted to see it re-open again and wish him and the team every success.”

For 18 months at the height of the pandemic, The Seagull’s car park was used as an official NHS Covid testing facility, as reported here.

Pictured: David and Linda Scott with Phillip Scott and Philip Booth at the re-opening