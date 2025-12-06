Brean Splash closes for three-month £10.2m redevelopment over winter

Brean Splash has temporarily closed for three months for a major redevelopment project over the winter.

The next phase of redevelopment at the Unity Beach holiday park in Brean will see £10.2m spent on improving and extending their swimming pool facilities.

The work will enable the popular resort to sustain and grow participation levels in swimming, lessons, and recreational activities, not just for holidaymakers but also for locals too.

The creation of an additional outdoor pool and lazy river, a lido area and extensive improvements to the changing facilities and the overall visitor experience are all in the project now underway.

Brean Splash closed on December 1st 2025 and re-opens around March 1st, 2026.

This latest multi-million-pound investment follows after around £15m was spent by new owners, Unity Holidays, on the new Wonky Donkey pub and restaurant which contains an enhanced pavilion, sports bar and arcade.

Those facilities were opened in May by Alex Jones, presenter of BBC’s The One Show as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

While much of the work required on the new pool features will be carried out during the winter when less holidaymakers and owners are on the park, it does mean local residents will lose access to Brean Splash over the winter.

“We recognise that this closure will cause inconvenience, particularly for those who rely on our facilities for swimming lessons and regular activities,” said resort director Jonny Green.

“Naturally, we apologise for this disruption, but these works are designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of Brean Splash and to provide a greatly enhanced facility for the local community and visitors alike.“

“Since Unity Holidays bought the business, we have always looked to improve and increase what we have to offer, which we hope attracts more people to the west coast of Somerset, thus bringing greater footfall not just in Brean but to towns like Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea.“

“It also allows us to offer jobs to local people and support local businesses.”