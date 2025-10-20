Brean Splash pool turns orange for Halloween family fun

Families in the Burnham-On-Sea area are in for a frightfully fun treat this half-term as Brean Splash Park prepares to turn its water a shade of orange for Halloween.

The popular attraction in Brean is hosting four spooky-themed days in its Kids Splash Zone, with the water changing colour to mark the occasion.

The Splash Halloween Spooktacular will run on October 26th, 28th, and 30th, as well as November 2nd, offering a unique twist on traditional Halloween celebrations.

A spokesperson for Unity Beach says: “Would splashing around in orange water give your family a totally different Halloween thrill? Then the Brean Splash Halloween Spooktacular is the place to head later this month.”

The event is part of a wider programme of Halloween activities at Brean Leisure Park, with Brean Play also hosting a Halloween Party for younger children on Wednesday, October 29th from 5pm to 7pm.

Sessions at Brean Splash can be booked up to five days in advance, and the main 25m pool, rainbow ring slides, baby pool, and splash zone will be open daily throughout the October half-term holidays.

Booking is essential for the Halloween Spooktacular. For more details and to reserve your spot, see breansplash.com