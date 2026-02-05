Brean Theme Park plunges into liquidation – as Unity Holiday Park, Brean Play, Splash and Gym are unaffected

Brean Theme Park has entered liquidation, with a notice revealing that it appointed liquidators last week.

It is now at the ‘Resolutions for Winding Up stage’, meaning the company must cease trading except for what is required for the winding-up process.

Despite the news, Brean’s Unity Holidays and Brean Splash, Brean Play and Brean Gym are unaffected. They continue to trade as normal, a spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“While Brean Theme Park leases land from Unity Holidays, it is not a business we own. The theme park is its own business. Anything that may or may not be happening to the theme park does not and will not affect Unity Holidays, or our park in Brean (Unity Beach).”

“The park continues to operate as normal, and Brean Play, Brean Splash and Brean Gym will re-open as planned for the 2026 season – all with many improvements and enhancements as part of our ongoing investment in our Unity Beach resort.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com has also invited the separate owner of Brean Theme Park to comment.

Plans to build rides were launched in the 1970s, and the park has become a favourite for Brean holidaymakers and daty trippers.

Nicholas Stafford of Hazlewoods LLP has been appointed as the liquidator of Brean Theme Park. The purpose of such action is to accurately divide the company’s assets between shareholders and creditors. A notice, which was posted on The Gazette, reveals that liquidators were appointed on January 28th.

Meanwhile, no details of a permanent or temporary closure have been announced.

The notice reads: “NOTICE IS GIVEN that the following written resolutions of the above-named Company were passed on 28 January 2026 as a Special resolution and Ordinary resolution respectively: 1. That the Company be wound up voluntarily” and 2. that Nicholas Stafford (IP No: 27270) of Hazlewoods LLP, Staverton Court, Staverton, Cheltenham, GL51 0UX be appointed Liquidator of the Company.”

Brean Theme Park usually opens between March and October every year. While entry to the park is free, different rides cost a different number of credits, which can be purchased inside the park or prior to a visit. The park’s website advertises its 2026 opening date as Saturday, March 14th.

Some tourism businesses in Brean have reported a reduction in trade and footfall during recent years which they blame on the nearby Pontins holiday park being used to accommodate EDF Hinkley Point workers instead of holidaymakers.