Brean Theme Park reveals it WILL re-open despite liquidation last week

Brean Theme Park has confirmed it will reopen for the 2026 summer season, with work already underway behind the scenes to prepare for its return despite one of the operators going into liquidation last week.

In an update issued on Tuesday (February 10th), general manager Peter Mainwaring said the park will welcome visitors again from Easter 2026, following changes to the organisation’s group structure.

“We are working hard behind the scenes and will reopen for the 2026 Summer Season from Easter,” he says.

“Although the group structure has changed, our loyal visitors will still enjoy the same park, the same team, and the same great day out.”

He also clarified that Brean Theme Park is not owned by Unity Holidays, adding: “We operate as a fully independent business and lease land from them. We look forward to continuing to work together.”

Mr Mainwaring said preparations for the reopening are already underway.

Brean Theme Park appointed liquidators on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, with Nicholas Stafford of Hazlewoods LLP overseeing the proceedings. There are multiple operators of the theme park with just one affected.

Brean’s Unity holiday park, Splash and gym are also unaffected and will be open as usual over the summer.

Brean Theme Park usually opens between March and October every year. While entry to the park is free, different rides cost a different number of credits, which can be purchased inside the park or prior to a visit. The park’s website advertises its 2026 opening date as March 21st.