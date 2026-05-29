HomeNewsBrean Theme Park to host end-of-half term holiday fireworks display today
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Brean Theme Park to host end-of-half term holiday fireworks display today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Brean Theme Park is set to wrap up the half-term holiday in style with a Fireworks Celebration today (Saturday 30th May).

Visitors can expect a dazzling fireworks display lighting up the skies over Brean at approximately 10pm.

Guests who purchase wristbands online in advance will enjoy half-price entry and exclusive early access to the park from 2pm, giving them several hours of unlimited rides before the grand finale.

From 3pm, half-price wristbands will also be available at the gate, ensuring everyone has the chance to join in the festivities.

“This event is the perfect way for families, friends and thrill-seekers that the end of the half term holiday,” says a spokesperson.

“With incredible value half-price wristbands and a spectacular fireworks display, it’s set to be one of the best nights of the year.”

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