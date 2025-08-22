Brean Theme Park to host end-of-season fireworks show on August 30th

Brean Theme Park is set to wrap up the summer season in spectacular style with an end-of-season Fireworks Celebration on Saturday 30th August 2025.

Visitors can expect a dazzling fireworks display lighting up the skies over Brean at approximately 9pm.

Guests who purchase wristbands online in advance will enjoy half-price entry and exclusive early access to the park from 2pm, giving them up to seven hours of unlimited rides before the grand finale. From 3pm, half-price wristbands will also be available at the gate, ensuring everyone has the chance to join in the festivities.

With rollercoasters, family rides and classic fairground favourites on offer, the event promises to be “one of the biggest highlights of the summer,” says the park.

Wristbands are available in three categories: Mega, Junior and Tots, with prices starting from just £8.

“This event is the perfect way for families, friends and thrill-seekers to celebrate the end of the summer season,” said a spokesperson. “With incredible value half-price wristbands, extended park hours and a spectacular fireworks display, it’s set to be one of the best nights of the year.”