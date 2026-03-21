Brean Village Hall to host community spring market today

A new pop‑up spring market is set to take place in Brean today (Saturday March 21st), offering a mix of gifts, crafts and local traders.

The event will be held at Brean Village Hall, running from 10am to 3pm, and organisers say around 20 stalls will be taking part.

Visitors can browse a range of unique handmade items and seasonal gifts, enjoy teas and cakes, and listen to music throughout the day.

The market is dog‑friendly, parking is free, and everyone is welcome to drop in and support the small businesses.

Organisers say the aim is to create a relaxed, friendly community event while giving independent makers and traders a chance to showcase their work.

The spring market is open to all and promises a cheerful start to the new season in Brean.