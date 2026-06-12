Brean villager celebrates 100th birthday at family’s holiday park

A Brean pensioner whose family has helped shape the village’s holiday history has celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Maud Tropman marked her special milestone at Westward Rise Holiday Park, surrounded by family and friends, and was delighted to receive a traditional card of congratulations from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Maud first discovered Brean in August 1947 when she cycled from Solihull with her fiancé Ron and fellow members of the Solihull Cycling Club for a camping holiday at Southfield Farm.

She recalls the week, describing glorious sunshine, visits to Mr Wormald’s stores over the stile, and the start of a lifelong connection with the village.

Seven years later, in 1954, her parents bought Sunnyholt from Miss Body, sold their engineering business, and moved the whole family to Somerset.

By then Maud and Ron were married with their daughter Susan, and the couple opened a greengrocers in Abingdon Street, Burnham‑On‑Sea, before returning to Brean to help run the park.

Her father transformed Sunnyholt into one of Brean’s earliest caravan and chalet parks, adding an amusement arcade, kiddie rides, go‑karts, and even a sand train that ran along the beach.

Maud fondly remembers the day in 1963 when The Beatles visited Brean and rode the family’s go‑karts, footage of which still survives on YouTube.

Over the years the family continued to expand and modernise the site, eventually renaming it Westward Rise Holiday Park, which is still run today by Maud’s son Ron and his wife Debbie.

Ron says his mother enjoyed a wonderful birthday, with family visiting throughout the day and relatives in Australia joining via video call.

His sister Susan, a member of the Burnham Ukulele Band, arrived with fellow musicians to play a selection of old songs that Maud “thoroughly enjoyed.”

Maud has lived on the park for decades and still enjoys tending her garden, often seen with her familiar orange wheelbarrow, which she jokes now doubles as a Zimmer frame.

She reflects warmly on a life filled with family, hard work, dancing holidays, and the ever‑changing face of Brean, saying simply: “Where have all the years gone!”