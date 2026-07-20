Brean’s Beachside Holiday Park to mark 40th year with summer celebration event

Beachside Holiday Park in Brean is marking a major milestone this year as it celebrates 40 years under the ownership of the James family.

The anniversary comes with added poignancy following the passing of founder Clive James earlier this year, whose vision first shaped the park into the popular seaside destination it is today.

Clive purchased the site on 1st March 1986, when it was known as Embelle Holiday Park, after selling his hotels in Weston-super-Mare to pursue his long-held ambition of owning a caravan park. At the time, the site had just 43 pitches, two chalets, a reception and a shop.

“Over the past four decades, it has steadily grown into Beachside Holiday Park, now offering more than 130 pitches including four lodges and 128 static caravans,” says Ben James.

“Despite its expansion, the park has remained proudly family-run, welcoming generations of owners, holidaymakers and returning families to its location directly beside the beach.”

To celebrate the 40th anniversary, Beachside will host a special Celebration Weekend over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The event on Saturday 29th August will include a family day, sports day, market and an 80s-themed party at The Sundowner, bringing together owners, visitors and the local community to mark the occasion.