A bar in Brean has this week been given a ‘green light’ by Sedgemoor District Council to expand its premises.

Krackers Bar in South Road, Brean has applied for full planning permission to build a first floor extension using a building design that matches similar properties in the immediate area.

Sedgemoor District Council granted permission on Wednesday (May 5th).

In its planning application, the bar says: “Krackers is a very successful and popular bar with visitors to the area. Even in the recent difficult times it has been well supported by visitors and the owners have been able to demonstrate they are adhering to the Covid rules and running a compliant business.”

“However, in normal times the bar has been very busy and regulars have been asking if it could be expanded and a potential quieter and more relaxed eating and drinking area be created.”

“An additional benefit, if this proposal were granted, is that the reworking of the existing roof will improve the sound proofing of the existing building and tidy up the street elevation.”