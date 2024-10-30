Brean’s own Banksy strikes again with new Halloween street art in bus stop

Street art that some believe could be the work of renowned street artist Banksy has appeared on the wall of a bus stop in Brean this week.

The black and white spray painted image of a spooky character has appeared on a bus stop wall next to Southfield Farm Caravan Park, as pictured here.

Visitors spotted the new artwork on Tuesday morning (October 29th) and posted images on social media, prompting comments about the Banksy link.