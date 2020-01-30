Brean’s Seagull Inn is holding a recruitment day this Saturday (February 1st) when a wide varity of jobs will be on offer for the coming season.

The busy pub in the South Road, Brean is holding the event from 11am-2pm when those interested in applying for a vacancy can call in on the day to meet the team and discuss the opportunities.

A spokeswoman said: “We are a busy, well established family-run business in Brean that is open from February to November.”

“We pride ourselves on being a great place to work with good rates of pay, flexible hours and good training for all our staff.”

“We are now recruiting our new team for the 2020 season, and are looking for staff in a varioty of positions for our restaurant and entertainment venue. We do have limited shared accommodation available.”

The roles include full and part-time bar staff, part-time glass collectors, full time chef, full time prep chef, full and part time kitchen porters, full and part time waiting staff, SIA door supervisors, and restaurant supervisors.

For more details, call the reception on 01278 751244 or email seagullentertainment@outlook.com for an application form.