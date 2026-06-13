Brean’s Unity Beach to host giant‑screen World Cup nights for every England match

Unity Beach in Brean has a month of football fever underway as it invites local residents to enjoy the 2026 World Cup on super‑sized screens both indoors and outdoors, with special themed nights every time England play.

The holiday park says it is creating a lively, family‑friendly atmosphere throughout the tournament, complete with pre‑match build‑up before every England fixture, free face painting, and a late‑night menu featuring chicken wings, pizzas and sides.

Fans can choose to watch the action inside the Wonky Donkey on a huge 4m‑by‑2m screen, or outdoors in the fan zone where a 3.5m‑by‑2.5m screen uses anti‑glare technology to keep the picture clear even in bright conditions.

Bars across the venue will be open for every match, and with additional screens in the sports bar, families can still follow the games while younger visitors enjoy shuffleboard, digital darts or the arcade.

England begin their campaign at 9pm on Wednesday June 17 against Croatia, followed by matches at 9pm on Tuesday June 23 against Ghana and at 10pm on Saturday June 27 against Panama. The knockout stages start on June 28, with the final set for Sunday July 19 at 8pm.

Unity Beach says there is no admission fee to watch any of the games, making it an appealing spot for those seeking a big‑match atmosphere with plenty to entertain the whole family, freshly cooked food and a wide choice of drinks.