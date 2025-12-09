12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 09, 2025
News

Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival returns this weekend with over 40 creative exhibits

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The popular Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival returns to St Michael’s Church this weekend, showcasing more than 40 festive exhibits ranging in size from a tea tray to six feet tall.

The event runs from Friday December 12th (3–7pm) and continues on Saturday and Sunday (10am–4pm).

Now in its third year, organisers say they are once again amazed by the creativity of local groups, individuals and businesses who take part, with displays featuring homemade decorations and even handmade trees.

This year’s festival also includes a Santa’s Grotto, open from 4–7pm on Friday and 1–4pm on Saturday. Visitors can also enjoy a raffle, tombola, craft stalls and seasonal refreshments. Admission is £1.

Live music will add to the festive atmosphere, with performances across the weekend including the Brent Knoll School Choir at 3pm on Sunday. Organisers say the festival is a wonderful way to celebrate the season and bring the community together.

