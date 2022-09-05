St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll is to hold a special Bell Ringing Open Day this month for newcomers to find out more about the hobby.

Spokesman Ged Keele says: “Our local bellringers will be on hand for you to learn about the art of bellringing.”

“Climb the tower and visit the bell-ringing chamber. Listen to some bell ringing that demonstrates the mathematical precision of ringing the changes.”

The event will be held on Saturday 24th September from 10am to 1pm at St Michael’s Church (TA9 4DG).

Light refreshments will be available. The event is being supported by the church’s National Lottery Heritage Fund Peach Project.