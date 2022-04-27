Brent Knoll’s St Michael’s Church is holding a unique Arts and Craft Festival from Saturday (April 30th) through to Monday (May 2nd).

The weekend of arts, crafts and music will all be linked to the heritage of the church. The event starts on Saturday April 30th with a medley of songs by the All Sorts Choir at 11am.

On Sunday May 1st there will be demonstrations of spinning, dyeing and weaving all day. There will then be a focus on nature trails on Monday May 2nd.

A spokeswoman says: “Children from Brent Knoll School will also be exhibiting their drawings alongside artwork from Judith Champion, ceramics by Anita Peach and woodwork by Brian Elton. The products of art and ceramic workshops will be on display.”

“Local quilters will show a stunning community quilt completed to mark the Platinum Jubilee.”

“There are also be art and craft items for sale with some key items for silent auction.”

The weekend is part of a project to Promote Education Around Church Heritage (PEACH), funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Entry is free. Open 10-4pm Sat-Mon.