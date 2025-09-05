Brent Knoll cider farm to host autumn fayre and harvest service this month

West Croft Cider Farm in Brent Knoll is preparing to welcome visitors to two community events later this month.

On Saturday, September 20th, the farm will host an autumn fayre from 1pm to 4pm, offering a variety of craft stalls, a barbecue, tea and cake, cider, and family games. The event will raise funds for nearby St Michael’s Church.

The following day, Sunday, September 21st, an informal harvest service will be held at the farm at 4pm. Refreshments will be available, and donations will be collected in support of the Farming Community Network.

Visitors to the harvest service are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the local food bank. A spokesperson says: “We look forward to welcoming young and old to both events.”