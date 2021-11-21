A Brent Knoll cider maker has been announced as one of only two cider producers in the UK to have been awarded a prestigious Golden Award by CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale).

West Croft Cider says it is “greatly honoured” by the accolade, which has been awarded as part of CAMRA’s anniversary celebrations throughout 2021. It is recognising people, groups of people and businesses that have made a significant contribution to CAMRA’s aims.

CAMRA’s Southwest Regional Director Peter Bridle told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “West Croft have produced great farmhouse cider for many years and, in its 50th year, CAMRA is delighted to recognise this as a part of its Golden Awards winners.”

“West Croft has won the national CAMRA Champion Cider of Great Britain competition for its Janet’s Jungle Juice on several occasions which reflects its quality.”

“So this award is to West Croft Cider for being a multiple national CAMRA award winner and going above and beyond in delivering cider making excellence over the years.”

Nominations for the Golden Awards were made by CAMRA members and overseen by its national Awards Committee.

Pictured: Members from Somerset, Devon & Bristol CAMRA Branches attending award presentation; CAMRA South West regional director Pete Bridle presents award to West Croft’s John Harris