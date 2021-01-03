The circus at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre has had to finish early due to Tier 4 Covid restrictions coming into force.

Circus Funtasia has brought the ‘The Great Christmas Circus’ to the garden centre, with extra safety measures in place to keep spectators safe.

It had intended to hold its final performance today (January 3rd) but instead had to end the shows on December 30th due to the Tier 4 restrictions coming into force on New Year’s Eve, banning spectator events.

One of the organisers, Antonio Candela, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our shows were able to go ahead when we were in Tier 3 but the introduction of Tier 4 stopped everything.”

“It’s been very disappointing for all our performers on site but we knew it was a possibility. We had a good run of shows, even though people were very cautious this year.”

“Those who came along enjoyed the shows, and we hope to be back later in the year if the restrictions allow it.”

The circus offered varied performances boasting everything from magical fairies and juggling elves to high stunts in a real-life Big Top.