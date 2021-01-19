Brent Knoll’s community shop, which opened within 10 days of the first national lockdown, is seeking to appoint a paid manager.

Created as a community venture, Brent Knoll Community Shop opened in April in response to the closure of the village shop and Post Office and the announcement of Covid lockdown in March.

Since then, the shop has been run by a small steering group with 20 volunteers and it provides essential products and services to the village’s residents.

With plans to extend its opening hours, which are currently 8.30am-noon every day, and expand its product range, the shop is now seeking to recruit its first paid employee, a part-time manager.

Secretary of Brent Knoll Community Shop Limited, David Sturgess, says: “We opened within 10 days of lockdown to ensure our villagers, who have no bus services, could access essential items, as well as provide social opportunities, like monthly coffee mornings, special events and such features as buskers to entertain our socially-distancing queues.”

Applicants should to send their CV to the group’s chairman, Dr Niall Moore, at drniallmoore@aol.com by February 8th.