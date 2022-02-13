An online plea for shopping bags has prompted local Girl Guiding youngsters to produce dozens of hand-crafted bags for the Community Shop in Brent Knoll.

Members of Girl Guiding Brent Knoll are set to hand over 100 of the re-useable bags, each of which has been individually decorated by a guiding youngster.

Jane Sinnott from Girlguiding Brent Knoll says: “As a thank you to the shop and villagers for their support of our annual Scarecrow Weekend, we would like to donate 100 canvas shopping bags – hand decorated by Brent Knoll Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers.”

The handover event for these 100 bags will coincide with the British Legion’s Pancake-Day at the Brent Knoll Parish Hall on Saturday February 26th, which adjoins the Community Shop.

Lucy White, the Community Shop’s Management Committee member who heads the shop’s stocking policy, adds: “This is a wonderful community contribution. We’re trying to find the best way of exhibiting the wonderful array of different designs for these 100 re-useable shopping bags.”

The story began with an appeal being posted online for donations of shopping bags to the community shop, which is run by volunteers. The shop, as a community asset, had earlier responded to a request from the Girl Guides to support their Scarecrow Weekend initiative.

Lucy adds: “This is a perfect example of how a Community Benefit Society – like Brent Knoll’s Community Shop – can go beyond commercial issues and focus on community benefit.”