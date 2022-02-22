A special event to celebrate Pancake Day is set be held for charity in Brent Knoll this Saturday (February 26th).

The Royal British Legion will hold its annual ‘Pancake Saturday’ event in the village’s Parish Hall after a break due to the pandemic.

Freshly cooked pancakes will be sold from 11am-2pm when all will be welcome.

One of the organisers, Eddie Fuller, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s great to see this popular event returning after a break.”

“It will be raising funds for Brent Knoll’s Royal British Legion branch and The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Brent Knoll.”

Pictured: A previous pancake fundraising event in Brent Knoll in 2020