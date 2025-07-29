Brent Knoll Parish Council appeals to Royal Mail CEO over post box dispute

The Chairman of Brent Knoll Parish Council has written directly to Royal Mail’s CEO, urging a resolution to an ongoing dispute over the installation of a new post box at the village’s newly developed community hub.

In a letter to the Royal Mail boss, Councillor Bob Filmer has outlined the community’s efforts to revitalise local amenities following the closure of the village’s former shop and post office – and the opening of the new community shop next to the village hall.

The new community-run store, funded by the Parish Council and local volunteers, sits at the heart of a busy ‘hub’ area including the parish hall, village green, and public loos.

Despite offering Parish Council land for a replacement post box and attempting to coordinate installation during the shop’s construction, Royal Mail has declined the request, citing policy restrictions that require boxes to be placed on publicly adopted highway land.

A previously agreed location was later deemed unsuitable, and further objections were raised due to the proximity of other post boxes.

Cllr Filmer has expressed frustration over the lack of engagement from Royal Mail, noting that repeated correspondence with its Public Affairs Manager had yielded only generic responses. He has also highlighted safety and accessibility concerns with existing post box locations, which he says have not been adequately addressed.

Brent Knoll Parish Council hopes that direct intervention from Royal Mail’s leadership will lead to a “win-win” outcome for both the community and the postal service.

“This is a simple request that would benefit our residents and show Royal Mail in a positive light,” says Cllr Filmer. “We’ve done everything we can to make this work—now we’re asking for some common sense and cooperation.”

The council remains hopeful that a solution can be found, allowing Brent Knoll’s revitalised village shop to offer the full range of services residents require.

ROYAL MAIL RESPONDS:

Burnham-On-Sea.com invited Royal Mail to comment. A spokesperson says: “The postbox was removed at the request of the landowner. When deciding whether to install a replacement, we consider a range of factors, including the number of existing postboxes within half a mile, the availability of suitable public land, and the operational needs of our local delivery team. After reviewing these considerations, we made the decision not to replace the postbox.”

Royal Mail adds: “We understand this may be disappointing for some residents, however, there is a postbox on Brent Street approximately 400 metres from the Community Store, and a 24-hour Collect+ service is also available at Brent Knoll Service Station on Bristol Road, Brent Knoll, TA9 4HH.”

“For guidance, our regulator, Ofcom, requires Royal Mail to ensure that 98 per cent of all households across the UK should be within half a mile of a postbox, which following the removal of this postbox the homes continue to be. This half a mile is measured as the crow flies, as dictated by Ofcom.”